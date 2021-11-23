Pet of the week: Otis

This cool looking boy is Otis. Is he a gorgeous show stopper or what?!
Otis has been at the shelter for awhile now, but we’re still hoping his perfect family is out there! He is a delightful boy that just loves people, but due to his size and energy level no children under 10 yrs old.
He also prefers to be around dogs his size, and he loves the ladies, so males, small dogs or cats need not apply.
Otis weighs 60 pounds, knows how to sit and is quite the happy dog! He is a Boxer/Cattle dog mix and is 5 years old. Otis is available for adoption now. He also is microchipped.
To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt. Adoption fee and vetting includes: exam, distemper, rabies, deworm, flea protection, 3-way heart-worm test and alter.