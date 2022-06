Look at this beauty isn’t she stunning! The good girl is Petra!

She loves all kind of attention. Not the biggest fan of being held but doesn’t mind from time to time.

If you look closely you can see where she even has a little heart on her nose.

She about 1 year old and would love to have a family to play with every day.

She loves to talk when we walk by her. The Humane Society of Amherst County staff is pretty sure she knows what they are saying and wants to add her two cents in.