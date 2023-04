Do you remember the joy of watching a movie while popcorn was being made? Well now you can have popcorn all the time!

This super sweet girl, Popcorn would bring joy to anyone’s life. She is very gentle and quiet herself but loves everything around her. She would be good with children and other animals.

Popcorn has not met a dog yet so we are not too sure about that right now but if it is the right dog she will more than likely be OK with it.