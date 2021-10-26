Pet of the week: Princess

Our beautiful singer!
Seriously she’s very vocal but not in an annoying manner, more just joining in on the conversation. Her pictures don’t capture her stunning silver coat, she’s gorgeous!
Princess will sit on command, she walks well on a leash and will engage in comical banter. She’s SUPER sweet.
She weighs 55 pounds, is approximately 5 years old and currently vetted except for her spay.
Princess is her real name, we know that from the tag attached to what was her chain collar. The tag is way out of date and no owner could be located nor did they come looking for her.
To apply for Princess go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.