Pet of the week: Princess

Meet Princess! Our beautiful singer! Seriously she's very vocal but not in an annoying manner, more just joining in on the conversation. Actually it's pretty comical!

These pictures don't capture her stunning silver coat, she's gorgeous!

Princess will sit on command, walk extra nicely on a leash and engage in conversation. She's SUPER sweet.

She weighs 55 pounds, is approximately 5 years old and is fully vetted including spay.

Princess is her real name, we know that from the tag attached to what was her chain collar. The tag is way out of date & no owner could be located nor did they come looking for her. Like all dogs she will leave with a new collar and shelter tags.

Princess would do best in a home where she could be the center of someone's world without having to share the attention. She's waited far too long for her forever home. Please consider adopting Princess today.

To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt

