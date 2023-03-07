Queen Bee, our precious pocket Pittie! One word: Stunning! Cuteness overload this one!

Queen Bee was hanging around someone’s home for 3 days. She recently had puppies but they were nowhere to be found. We don’t know if someone kept her puppies & abandoned her or what... She’s a low rider with a fantastic smile.

Young at approximately 3 to 4 years old and weighing 47 pounds, her coat has a silvery brown/beige tone. She’s been taught to sit too prior to arrival. She’s dog-friendly, a cat swatted at her during testing and she took off running for the hills!

Due to her food motivation were asking for no kids under 6 years old as she’s currently a tad grabby. To apply visit www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.