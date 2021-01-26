This beautiful girl needs a forever home with unlimited love. Rakasha is a shy girl at first but once she knows you she blossoms especially when she knows there are hot dogs involved! She would need a meet-and-greet with any other dogs in the house.
Pet of the week: Rakasha
