Pet of the week: Rakasha

Pet of the week: Rakasha

Rakasha

This beautiful girl needs a forever home with unlimited love. Rakasha is a shy girl at first but once she knows you she blossoms especially when she knows there are hot dogs involved! She would need a meet-and-greet with any other dogs in the house.

