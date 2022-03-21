Pet of the week: Rakasha

Rakasha is currently in foster care with 2 other dogs but truly she wants and needs to be an only dog. You see she really doesn't like sharing her person with another dog...and not a cat fan either.

Dogs that need a home without other dogs and cats take longer to find them homes... BUT she's got many great qualities that make her a real catch.

Besides being a knock out, Rakasha is completely housetrained! She's loyal. She listens VERY well. Rakasha knows sit, stay and off. She loves bathing in the sun outside but also loves hangin out on the couch and 'chillin. She's not a fence jumper either!

Rakasha is also crate-trained, sleeps in her crate at night, she's comfortable there and goes in automatically with one word "kennel." She loves all toys and entertains herself beautifully.

She has beautiful eyes and killer smile! Rakasha is 2-and-a-half years old, is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. She weighs 75 pounds, lean and has a solid build.

Rakasha would really prefer to be in a household with a fenced area as she loves the outdoors and is in her element outside. If Rakasha sounds like a good fit for your home please apply at www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt and we'll arrange a meet-and-greet.

