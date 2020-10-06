Pet of the week: Rocket

Meet Rocket. Rocket has been at the Amherst County Humane Society for quite a while now. He is 10 years old and housebroken. He waits patiently at his kennel door every morning for the staff to take him out. He is completely housetrained and already neutered.

He likes to be inside with his family.

If put in a fenced area unattended he will attempt to escape to return inside so he really is an inside only dog. Share if you can’t open your home. He prefers to be an only dog. No cats! Rocket needs our help and ASAP.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.