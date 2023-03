This excited boy is Roscoe! If there's one thing we can say it's he's always ready to play! At approximately 1 year old he's definitely full of himself! Roscoe came in as a stray, he weighs 45 pounds and is definitely dog friendly when meeting all the dogs.

He's got gorgeous hazel eyes and is a happy talker! He can be a drop grabby with treats so would do best with kids over 6 years old. We don't have notes about cats so not sure if he was cat tested yet but can if you have cats.