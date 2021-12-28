 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Roxy

Roxy
Beautiful Roxy!

She’s far prettier and fluffier in person. At 10 years old, she was surrendered because her family was worried about her with the new baby and snacks which we can understand.

She’s protective over her food so don’t want any mishaps. She actually takes treats nicely from your hand.

Roxy weighs 50 pounds, a great size and is missing some of her front teeth.

In another dog home, feeding at different locations would be ideal.

She’s actually perfect for a less active family or even an older family.

Roxy is very cute and has a great smile.

She is now up to date on vaccines and came in already spayed. She sits pretty too!

She’s so funny shaking paws, she does a half shake.

