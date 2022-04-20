Pet of the week: Rylo

Rylo is a fun-loving youngster at 7 months old with tons of play in him.

All he wanted to do was dance for us. He finally stayed still to grab a few pictures.

From the way we understand it he was gifted to someone who didn’t have room for his happy energy. Adopters should always meet their new companions before taking on a lifetime commitment.

The previous owner said Rylo is a brindle Aussie/Collie. He has gorgeous wavey curls on his back.

He’s small for 7 months at 35 pounds but has a little growing still left in him.

He bounces all over in glee so probably not ideal for small children as he would bounce on them. He knows sit and shake.

Rylo is a super little dog that would love another dog to play with.

Cat test proved good but if a cat was to run he’d be right behind them so please keep that in mind!

To apply for Rylo please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.