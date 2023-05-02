This is our sweet Sam! Isn’t he the most gorgeous boi? San is a Pyrenees-Hound mix. Young at just 2 years old, weighing 76 pounds. His coat is a light red speckle. Sam is fully vetted and neutered. He’s a tad on the timid side inside the shelter but outside he is a totally different dog playing with other dogs he lights right up. We adore him! What good manners! Sam will shake with both paws.

You don’t even have to ask him, when treats are involved he just throws that paw up! He takes treats gingerly & walks absolutely lovely on a leash. During cat testing a cat hissed and he flew out of the cat room. Sam is a new staff favorite! We’d love him to have a dog companion but not a home with a lot of chaos since he gets jumpy with fast movements.

It could just be the shelter environment but a very active home probably wouldn’t be ideal... He really does have a wonderful smile, he is just very confused being here. Come set him free of this scary shelter environment!