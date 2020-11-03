Pet of the week: Sherman

This guy is Sherman. We’ll admit when he came in he was a tad on the grumpy side.

You see he was used to complete freedom and now he was living in a shelter. His owner passed away and for about a year he was a “neighborhood dog.”

People took turns feeding and caring for him. He basically got to roam and do whatever he wanted. So he landed with us and apparently didn’t appreciate his new accommodations. There was a new structure that he hadn’t had in a while and he couldn’t just get by.