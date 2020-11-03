 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Sherman

Pet of the week: Sherman

20201105_amh_lifestyles_sherman_p1

Sherman 

 Submitted

This guy is Sherman. We’ll admit when he came in he was a tad on the grumpy side.

You see he was used to complete freedom and now he was living in a shelter. His owner passed away and for about a year he was a “neighborhood dog.”

People took turns feeding and caring for him. He basically got to roam and do whatever he wanted. So he landed with us and apparently didn’t appreciate his new accommodations. There was a new structure that he hadn’t had in a while and he couldn’t just get by.

He’s available for adoption now.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: BooBoo
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: BooBoo

This doll is BooBoo. She’s the perfect canine companion for a quiet home, one with not a bunch of activities going on because certain noises t…

Pet of the week: Rocket
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Rocket

Meet Rocket. Rocket has been at the Amherst County Humane Society for quite a while now. He is 10 years old and housebroken. He waits patientl…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert