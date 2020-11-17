Pet of the week: Spot

Look at her go! Look at her taking it all in! This gem is Spot.

Spot would basically just sit and watch us ... almost like watching people walking through an airport and just observing everything and everyone. It didn’t take Spot much time to realize that she loves our play yard. She’s just full of herself outside of her kennel.

This sweetheart has just blossomed with the outdoors. Spot came in already spayed. She was brought up to date on all her vaccines weeks ago. She’s heartworm negative and about 6 years old.

To apply for adopting Spot go online at www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.