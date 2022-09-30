Pet of the week: Tangerine

Tangerines and oranges are common Chinese New Year gifts because they're believed to bring good luck and happiness. The Chinese words for “orange” and “tangerine” closely resemble the words for “luck” and “wealth.” The gold color of these fruits also symbolizes prosperity."

We think our girl Tangerine is the perfect combination of both! Anyone will consider themselves lucky to have this beautiful lady in their lives as she brings with her a wealth of love and affection.

Sweet Tangerine with her lovely coat of gold like the sun is ready for a new home of her very own.

If she sounds like the perfect pick for your family please apply at: www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.