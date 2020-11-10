Pet of the week: Tigger

This sweet boy is Tigger. He has been with us for a long time ever since he was a small kitten.
Tigger would love to have a home where he is loved all day long. He does great with other cats and even has a brother named Piglet if you think you need two fur babies in your life. Tigger would win all of the competitions for best cuddler if there were any he is that amazing! He also does well with kids as he is just super playful too!
If you are interested in him please fill out an application for Tigger on our website.
