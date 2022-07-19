Pet of the week: Titan and Xena

Titan and Xena are two extra larges in size and personality!

Titan knows “sit” and takes treats gently. Titan weighs 100 pounds and luckily walks beautifully on a leash. (They both do).

Xena is blind in one eye after being struck by buckshot when she was a puppy. She also has hearing loss on that one side.

She’s not handicapped with those two unfortunate injuries. She’s dealt with them her entire life and it doesn’t slow her down one bit.

Xena is a happy, gentle lady tipping the scales at 130 pounds! Besides “sit” she also knows “down” and takes treats beautifully.

She’s so easy going as well, not demanding which is good due to her size.

BOTH have great smiles & outstanding personalities.

They are easy going and carefree.

Both have been wonderful at the shelter but at 9 years old we don’t want to see them stay long on these hard floors. Each is dog and cat friendly too!

Both would do well with children as well. Let’s get them out of the shelter, they deserve to be spoiled.

A seasoned pair that is not necessarily bonded but it sure wouldn’t hurt our feelings if they left together!

To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.