This is TuTu. Her tail goes from 0 to 100 in seconds!
How can a dog’s tail wag so fast? Tootie was posted as found. Her hold is up on March 7 because she came in wearing a collar. She’s happy as heck being here but we wish her owners would contact us or come in. She’s tiny at 37 pounds and we’ve had brindle dogs but her rich, dark swirls against the white..just gorgeous!
She’s 2 years old. TuTu dances for treats and smiles the second after you take pictures, great with dogs, afraid of cats and great on a leash too.
If her owner doesn’t come soon she’ll be available for a new home.