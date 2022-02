Meet Twitch and Greyson!

These 2 extremely sweet cats were left behind when their owners moved.

Twitch is the longhair female and Greyson is the tabby male.

They are approximately 5 years old, both are litter-trained, altered and vetted. They showed off for their photo shoot!

It would be nice if they could continue to share the same home again.

To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.