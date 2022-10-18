Pet of the week: Velcro and Dooly

Meet bonded seniors Velcro and Dooly! They are 14 years old but if we didn’t have their medical records we wouldn’t have believed it because these two are very active, spry characters! They have been together since they were puppies. Velcro is wearing the pink flower and Dooly is the whiter one with brown markings. They both came in already altered with current 3-year rabies certificates. They are completely vetted and ready to leave this house of kennels! They both weigh 25 pounds each and are both small with big personalities! The combined adoption fee is $150. They will not be split up, they are inseparable! If these two aren’t your cup of tea, no worries. The shelter has 8 new other dogs of all different sizes, colors and ages. To apply visit to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.