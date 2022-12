This happy, happy hound is Walker! He’s extremely dog and cat friendly.

After his photo shoot he ran up and down the kennel area to play with all the dogs. What a character! Walker is an extremely carefree Foxhound weighing 52 pounds.

He doesn’t have a care in the world. We could all learn a thing or two from Walker about happiness.

To meet this beauty visit www.amherstanimalshelter.org and apply today.