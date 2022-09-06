Pet of the week: Whiskey

He might look like a fighter but he’s a pure lover!

Whiskey is hands down one of the most cherished dogs at the shelter right now.

He is 200% insanely adorable.

Never causing a minutes problem, he’s always up and wagging that tail and drawing you to his kennel. He’s just a smushy, gushy, happy dude.

Whiskey lived on a farm with one of the other dogs in our care named Trixie.

He had a moment with a goat and it just became apparent that he really isn’t cut out for farm animals.

He is 4 years old, weighs 54 pounds, takes treats gently, knows sit and walks good on a leash.

Anyone would be blessed with this dog on their couch or in the bed. A little too interested in cats so a no cat situation would be ideal.

To apply for Whiskey please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.