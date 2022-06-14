Pet of the week: Whiskey

Whiskey is hands down one of the hugest most cherished dogs at the shelter right now. He is 200% insanely adorable. Never causing one minutes problem, always up and wagging that tail and drawing you to his kennel. It’s hard to explain but maybe you can see it in his video in the comments section on our Facebook page. He’s just a smushy, gushy, happy dude.

Whiskey lived on a farm with one of the other dogs in our care named Trixie. He had a moment with a goat and it just became apparent that he really isn’t cut out for farm animals. His face is healing, not sure if we know what the scars are from, maybe a fence, but he’s healing up quickly.

To make it crystal clear, he’s the most fun loving clown. Whiskey is 4 years old, weighs 54 pounds takes treats gently, knows sit and walks good on a leash. Anyone would be blessed with this dog on their couch or in the bed. He’s that amazing. He’s a little too interested in cats so probably a no cat situation would be ideal.