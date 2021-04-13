 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Zippy
0 comments

Pet of the week: Zippy

  • 0
Pet of the week: Zippy
photo Submitted

This handsome fella is Zippy. Sadly he came to us several months ago with his seven siblings when their owner passed away. Most of his family have been adopted already but Zippy and his sister Gracie remain because it has taken them a while to open up to the shelter staff. After lots of love and encouragement, Zippy enjoys playing with toys, his buddy Nova and has learned that new people aren’t so bad.

He’s even figured out how to sneak snacks from the treat bowls outside the kennel doors. Zippy would like a quiet home without cats, and maybe another doggie friend or two, but a meet and greet will be required. He is up to date on his vaccinations, heartworm negative and has been neutered. Zippy is ready to go home!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert