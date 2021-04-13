Pet of the week: Zippy

This handsome fella is Zippy. Sadly he came to us several months ago with his seven siblings when their owner passed away. Most of his family have been adopted already but Zippy and his sister Gracie remain because it has taken them a while to open up to the shelter staff. After lots of love and encouragement, Zippy enjoys playing with toys, his buddy Nova and has learned that new people aren’t so bad.
He’s even figured out how to sneak snacks from the treat bowls outside the kennel doors. Zippy would like a quiet home without cats, and maybe another doggie friend or two, but a meet and greet will be required. He is up to date on his vaccinations, heartworm negative and has been neutered. Zippy is ready to go home!