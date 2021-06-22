Pet of the week: Zoe

Meet sweet Zoe!

She was found by a family of Good Samaritans after she took refuge in their shed in the Hans Hill area. With some encouragement and kind words she decided to trust them and finally came out.

Zoe came out of her shell and would play with them and the neighborhood dogs.

The couple is older and determined that Zoe would benefit with a younger more active family. Kids would be wonderful but she likes greeting children by jumping a little, so probably a little older kids would be best.

Zoe is gentle, super sweet, takes treats like a pro and knows how to sit.

She’s good with dogs but a little iffy on cats.

We are calling her a Shepherd-Lab mix, approximately 2 years old weighing 53 pounds.

To apply for this beautiful dog visit www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt

Adoption fee and vetting includes: exam, distemper, rabies, deworm, flea protection, three-way heartworm test and alter.