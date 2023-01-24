Quintana All-Stars veteran jazz players to salute one of their own, musician Ed Mikenas

On Jan. 28 from 6 to 8 pm at Second Stage — Amherst, the Quintana All-Stars will salute the work of Edward Mikenas, composer, vocalist and bassist for the group, whose original compositions will form the core of the concert.

“We play a lot of tunes by other people,” said Ernest Deane, artistic director of the group, in a news release. “I thought we should play some really good songs by one of our own.”

The concert is presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage — Amherst, 194 Second St. in Amherst, in the Amherst Java and Jazz series.

The Quintana All-Stars Jazz Band was formed late in their careers by Al Mallet, saxophonist, and Deane, who plays trumpet and flugelhorn for the group. These two have been playing together since the 1950s, when they attended Dunbar High School in Lynchburg.

Mikenas said he has been playing with Deane since 1989 when he first moved to Lynchburg, and that he met and heard Worth Proffitt, youngest current band member, before then when he lived in Augusta County.

“The other current band members are Glen Buck on winds, and Gary Meisner on piano. I like to say that we are the oldest living jazz group in Greater Lynchburg,” said Mikenas, who has played bass with Quintana and the Quintana All-Stars since 2016.

Mikenas was brought up in rural Northern New York State and graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He also has a master’s degree in Music Performance from the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. As a studio musician based in New York, he toured with Skitch Henderson, Larry Elgart, Jay and the Americans, Scarlet Rivera, Esther Phillips, and the Alive Company.

Mikenas played venues that include Saturday Night Live, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, the Apollo, the Felt Forum, the Spectrum, and the Troubadour. He played in the orchestra pit for “Grease,” “Pippin,” “Godspell,” and “The Magic Show” on Broadway and was a musician and actor off Broadway with the La Mama Experimental Theatre.

He taught bass at Radford University for 19 years and, when not composing or playing his own work, currently serves as adjunct Bass Professor at the University of Lynchburg, coaches a jazz ensemble at the Virginia Episcopal School and is organist and choir master of Amherst Presbyterian Church.

Among the songs featured at the Amherst Java and Jazz performance will be “Too Much,” which was written in 1999 and dedicated to the memory of the late Henry Powell, a member of Piedmont Jazz and a teacher in Lynchburg. Mikenas said that Powell’s favorite expression of appreciation was “That’s Too Much;” so he wrote this song as a memorial for Powell for Deane to play on Flugelhorn.

Opening the show will be “Terry’s Groove,” composed by another Quintana All-Star, Gary Meisner, a pianist, and arranger who arranged for the Hal Leonard Music Publishers in New York for about 40 years. Rounding out the concert are works of Charles Mingus, Tommy Wolf, A. Dubin, and Harry Warren.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students at the door (cash and checks only). Tickets may be purchased now via credit card from Eventbrite; there is a link to the site on AGAR’s website at AmherstGlebeArtsResponce.org. Admission includes a free coffee or soda from Baine’s Books and Coffee, which is located in Second Stage. Food can be purchased from Baine’s as well.