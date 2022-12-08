 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recorded Christmas show to showcase local talents at Second Stage

  • 0
Snow 7.jpg

A snowy scene at Second Stage | Amherst. 

 Photo by Justin Faulconer, the New Era-Progress

Second Stage | Amherst is hosting a recorded Christmas show 'Live from Rose Ridge' on Dec. 10 featuring comedic storytelling, music and radio drama. 

The show is Grand Ole Opry meets Prairie Home Companion as broadcaster, singer and writer Janet Rose, an Amherst native, showcases her talents, according to a Second Stage news release.  blesses us with her talent! Forget your

Bob Langstaff, of the WAMV 1420 radio station in the town of Amherst, along with Amherst County High School students and area vocalists will culminate a live radio version of 'A Christmas Carol.' 

Gene Temple of Amherst and local crooner Gene Penick will bring bluesy renderings of holiday classics and Lynchburg area author George Caylor will share a snapshot of 'Christmas Past' from his book 'Surviving Georgie,' and more. 

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Second Stage is located at 194 Second St., Amherst. More ticket info at https://htru.io/SzZx OR secondstageamherst.org.

People are also reading…

- Justin Faulconer 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Flicker

Pet of the week: Flicker

Good morning! My name is Flicker and aren’t I a handsome fella? I mean who doesn’t love a classic tabby as good looking as me?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert