Recorded Christmas show to showcase local talents at Second Stage

Second Stage | Amherst is hosting a recorded Christmas show 'Live from Rose Ridge' on Dec. 10 featuring comedic storytelling, music and radio drama.

The show is Grand Ole Opry meets Prairie Home Companion as broadcaster, singer and writer Janet Rose, an Amherst native, showcases her talents, according to a Second Stage news release. blesses us with her talent! Forget your

Bob Langstaff, of the WAMV 1420 radio station in the town of Amherst, along with Amherst County High School students and area vocalists will culminate a live radio version of 'A Christmas Carol.'

Gene Temple of Amherst and local crooner Gene Penick will bring bluesy renderings of holiday classics and Lynchburg area author George Caylor will share a snapshot of 'Christmas Past' from his book 'Surviving Georgie,' and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Second Stage is located at 194 Second St., Amherst. More ticket info at https://htru.io/SzZx OR secondstageamherst.org.

- Justin Faulconer