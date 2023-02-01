Rediscovering Louis Moreau Gottschalk concert set for Feb. 4

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. and the Music Department of the University of Lynchburg on Feb. 4 will present “Louis Moreau Gottschalk’s Americana” the second of three concerts about the life and work of Gottschalk, the first touring U.S. performing arts superstar during the 19th century.

The concert will take place at Snidow Chapel of the University of Lynchburg at 7:30 p.m. and will consist of choral works, Creole songs, piano works by Gottschalk, and jazz pieces showing Gottschalk’s influence into the 20th century.

Dr. Weldon Hill, renowned Richmond jazz pianist and double-bassist Michael Hawkins will play and speak about tunes illustrating how Gottschalk influenced the development of ragtime and Jazz of the late 19th and 20th centuries. These will include tunes of Scott Joplin, “Jelly Roll” Morton, “Duke” Ellington and Oscar Peterson.

Hill performs regularly with the Virginia Symphony Jazz Orchestra and Symphony Pops, as well as the Air Force Rhythm in Blues Jazz Ensemble. He joined the Virginia Union University music faculty in 1984 and later served as the Chair of the department. He was one of 33 National Endowment for the Humanities Fellows in 1986, and received a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard University in 1994.

From 2001 he was promoted to VUU Provost and Chief Operations Officer. In 2003 he was appointed Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Education at Virginia State University and in 2009, was named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, He still serves on the music faculty at Virginia State University. .

Musicologist and pianist Naomi Amos will make Introductions and give musical explanations about Gottschalk’s American contemporaries and influences. Amos will also play James Hewitt’s “Theme and Variations on Yankee Doodle,” several of Gottschalk’s touring favorites including his mega-hit “the Banjo.” She will also share stories of Gottschalk’s national U.S. tours in the 1850’s and throughout the Civil War.

Dr. Jeremy Craft will conduct The Lynchburg Singers in performing four songs by Gottschalk’s contemporary, Stephen Foster. The group will also sing Gottschalk’s hymn: “Holy Spirit, Light Divine” and a romantic song he composed, “O Loving Heart, Trust On!”

Lynchburg’s Ann Mitchell and Ronnie Shoultz, accompanied on piano by Amos, will sing Creole music heard by Gottschalk and his sister Clara, sung by their Haitian-immigrant grandmother and nursemaid during their childhood. Clara notated and published these tunes, after Louis Moreau Gottschalk’s death.

Louis Moreau Gottschalk (1929-1969) was the earliest American international sensation as both pianist and composer. He drew from European, Creole, African, U.S. and Latino influences, and led the way to ragtime and jazz. He was a true original and his many delightful contributions are now again becoming popular with scholars and audiences.

Amherst Glebe Arts Response is prompting audiences to rediscover Gottschalk with three concerts, the first of which was held in November and another that is planned for April 15 relating to his early musical life in Europe, his touring in the United States and the last part of his short life in Puerto Rico, Cuba and South America. This concert series is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.