The trail at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights will bear the name of former Amherst County Recreation and Parks Director Sara Lu Christian.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Feb. 21 to name the trail at the request of the county’s parks, recreation, and cultural development board. Christian retired at the end of January 2021 after serving the county for 32 years.

“She brought energy and passion to her work and created an atmosphere of health and wellness in Amherst County through multiple programs and initiatives,” a county news release said.

Her tenure brought many accomplishments to the county, including:

building partnerships with local organizations, business and churches;

initiating socials for seniors, archery and fishing clinics and a wide range of classes for the community;

encouraging use of county parks with night fishing permits, swimming at Mill Creek Lake Park, and stargazing permits;

building a bridge between local sports organizations and the county recreation and parks department;

coordinating annual events such as the Eggstravaganza, Candy Hunt, Turkey Trot and Gingerbread Decorating contest; and

Developing and expanding county parks and community centers.

The board’s resolution states Christian was a highly successful community leader, allowing the county to expand its parks projects and set up and manage the county’s outdoor festival policy and permits.

“I’m extraordinarily honored and humbled beyond words,” Christian said. “And I hope to see you out on the trail sometime.”