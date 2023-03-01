Second Stage | Amherst is honored to present its annual countywide Youth Art Month exhibit featuring more than 100 student art works selected from elementary, middle, and high school art classes.

The exhibit is open March 2 to March 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Main Hall at Second Stage. Student works will include painting, printmaking, drawing, mixed media, and three-dimensional pieces.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile will visit March 14-16 for student tours and public viewing. The ArtMobile is open to the public on Tuesday 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday, 1:30 to 5 p.m. Titled ‘Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection,’ the exhibit examines the complex role of portraiture across cultures and time periods.

Beginning with the Japanese artist Kitagawa Utamaro, and concluding with American artist Gordon Stettinius, the exhibit considers how artists have used portraiture to both reveal and obscure their sitter’s identity.

The public is invited to An Evening with the Arts on Tuesday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening will include a reception honoring student artists and welcoming the ArtMobile guides. Tours of the ArtMobile are available at that time.