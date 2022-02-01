Second Stage launches new music program, hosts Sweetheart Mart

Second Stage — Amherst has launched its new Sound Stage Music Program, which offers affordable and convenient music lessons for both children and adults. The program currently features weekly piano and violin lessons with experienced professional instructors.

In addition, a 4-session group drum circle workshop led by local musician Ed Mikenas begins Sunday, Feb. 20.

“By having evening and weekend classes, the community can still access lessons after school or work at a location that is convenient for them,” said Brittani Gowen, executive director.

The new program welcomes all skill levels. For more information, visit www.SecondStageAmherst.org. Those interested in registering for lessons can contact Second Stage at SecondStageAmherst@gmail.com or call (434) 941-0997.

Second Stage’s Sweetheart Mart will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The market will feature jewelry, crafts, treats, and more. Local artisans, crafters, growers, and other local vendors will be showcasing their products, all made or grown in the Amherst area.