Second Stage presents Summer Theater Camp for middle, high school students

Enrollment is open for Second Stage | Amherst’s 2022 Summer Stage Theater Camp for students in middle school and high school.

The two-week introductory camp will allow students to work on a production from the beginning of the process to the end, from the backstage jobs to the onstage work, in a highly hands-on way, giving them the tools to do so along the way. Students will learn basic knowledge in all elements of theater, with a focus on putting together a short one-act play.

The camp runs 1 to 5 p.m., July 11 to 14 and July 18 to 22, at Second Stage’s Community Room. Second Stage is located 194 Second St., Amherst.

Summer Stage Theater Camp instructor Georgia Brown is a graduate of the University of Lynchburg Theatre Department, where she was a recipient of the Outstanding Theatre Major Award, the department’s highest honor. Her theater experience includes acting, directing, costuming and more.

“I’m looking forward to working with Summer Stage campers to educate, engage, and inspire the next generation of performers, particularly amongst students from the Amherst area,” Brown said. “I love to share my passion for theater and give others the tools and knowledge needed to expand on their own.”

The cost is $175 per person ($10 deposit due at enrollment). Scholarship funding is available upon request.

Following theater camp, Second Stage is hosting two one-week art camps focused on painting, drawing, 3-D sculptures, collage, and more, as part of the Summer Stage programming: July 18 to 22 for ages 5-9 and July 25 to 29 for ages 10 and older. Led by Jenn Fitzgerald, the art teacher at Amherst Middle School, each summer art camp costs $85 per person. Scholarship funding is available.

For more information call (434) 941-0997 or email SecondStageAmherst@gmail.com.