Second Stage seeking to land $90K grant for free live music series in Amherst

Second Stage | Amherst is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Amherst starting in 2023 through a grant opportunity, the nonprofit announced Monday.

Supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces, Second Stage hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, according to a news release. The public is urged to support Second Stage’s proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from Sept. 12 through Sept. at levitt.org/vote.

The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards are an exciting, multi-year matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 250,000, according to the release. Nonprofits will receive a total matching grant of $90,000 over three years (2023, 2024, and 2025 at $30,000 a year) to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series — an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians that reimagines an underused public space to create an inclusive destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Second Stage submitted the proposal for Amherst to present the free music series in Amherst’s proposal will be posted on the Levitt Foundation website, starting on Sept. 8, where the public can vote and learn more about the 36 communities from across the country that have advanced to the voting phase.

An individual may vote for up to five proposals but may vote for the same proposal only once. There are two easy ways for the public to cast their vote: online at levitt.org/vote-amherst or via text to 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) with the keyword AMHERST.

Reflecting the Levitt Foundation’s mission that all Levitt projects are community-driven, the voting phase is an important way to measure community support. The number of online and text votes received for Second Stage will be one of the key factors when the Levitt Foundation selects the

grant recipients this November.

Public voting opened Sept. 12 and ends at 8 p.m. Sept. 21. The Top 20

finalists will be selected through the online and text-to-vote public voting phase. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals and will select up to 10 Levitt AMP grant recipients, which will be announced on Nov 15.

"We hope to rally together and continue to build community as we embark on this adventure together," the Second Stage release said. "We hope you will agree to help us expand on the dream we call Second Stage. Let’s set the stage for our 10-year anniversary celebration and embrace all that comes our way as we 'Amp Up Amherst!'"

Second Stage asks supporters to spread the word to family, friends, co-workers and neighbors and rally the community to vote to bring a free concert series to Amherst beginning in 2023. Learn more at levitt.org/vote.