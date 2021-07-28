 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior social lunches resume in Madison Heights
0 Comments

Senior social lunches resume in Madison Heights

  • 0
Senior social lunch

The July 20 senior social lunch at the Madison Heights Community Center drew more than 200 people, the first time the event has been held in its normal state since the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo provided by County of Amherst

The Amherst County Recreation Department, in partnership with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, has resumed hosting senior socials, which were halted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

July’s social at the Madison Heights Community Center drew more than 200 guests, volunteers, and county employees attending. Zach Burnette provided musical entertainment while attendees enjoyed a barbecue lunch.

Both the recreation department and sheriff’s office is excited to see the beloved tradition return, according to a county news release. Future lunches will be held

Future lunches will be held Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. Doors open at the Madison Heights Community Center at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend.

To RSVP, contact the recreation department at (434) 946-9371.

- From Staff Reports

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Bandit
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Bandit

Bandit has been with us four months since his owners had to move. He is frozen in time at the shelter. Same heartbreaking story. He’s also com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert