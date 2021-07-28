Senior social lunches resume in Madison Heights

The Amherst County Recreation Department, in partnership with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, has resumed hosting senior socials, which were halted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

July’s social at the Madison Heights Community Center drew more than 200 guests, volunteers, and county employees attending. Zach Burnette provided musical entertainment while attendees enjoyed a barbecue lunch.

Both the recreation department and sheriff’s office is excited to see the beloved tradition return, according to a county news release. Future lunches will be held

Future lunches will be held Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. Doors open at the Madison Heights Community Center at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend.

To RSVP, contact the recreation department at (434) 946-9371.

