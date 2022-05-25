 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Fling event sprouts artistic endeavors, talents in Monroe

The Amherst County Recreation and Parks department the Amherst Art Society co-sponsored a third Spring Fling Arts and More event on May 21. Several vendors, a food truck and more showcased plants, crafters and the open AAS home studio with information on art projects of all kinds at the Monroe Community Center.

Art in the hallway is viewable every week day at the center, 129 Francis Ave. in Monroe.

In spite of the heat it was a nice atmosphere for event participants to meet and greet the community and view a wide range of creative items.

