The Paddy D Quartet to perform in Amherst June 25

The Paddy D Quartet, led by songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and pianist Paddy Dougherty-Braunstein, reunites for the finale of this year’s Amherst Java and Jazz series at Second Stage — Amherst on June 25.

The concert from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 194 Second St., Amherst, will bring group members Glenn Buck on keyboards and saxophone and Larry Scott on drums, together with Paddy D for its first full-length event in almost 10 years. The fourth traditional member, Robin Tolley on bass, who is unavailable, will be replaced in this concert by bassist Eric Hollandsworth to round out the quartet.

The group will perform original songs by Paddy D. as well as standards by other singers and songwriters. Tickets (which include one free cup of coffee, water or soda, with food for purchase at Baine’s Books & Coffee) are $10 for adults, $5 for students.

The Town of Amherst First Responders also is on June 25 and access to 2nd Street will be limited. Event attendees are advised to enter and leave Second Stage via Washington Street.