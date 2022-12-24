Toys for Tots, Operation Holiday spread Christmas cheer in Amherst

Second Stage | Amherst on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 assisted for distribution and drop offs for the Amherst Toys for Tots and Operation Holiday programs.

Amherst County Department of Social Services staff and volunteers ran the workshop for the two-day event, ensuring children served by the outreach had something under the tree for Christmas.

Sponsors, organizations, families, and individuals showed up with items such as bikes, scooters, books, wrapping paper, blankets and toy cars, among others.

The United States Marine Corp Toys for Tots is a nationally recognized toy drive for children ages infant to 14 years of age. The USMC Reserve Center in Lynchburg facilitates Lynchburg and surrounding counties that participate.

The Operation Holiday Program was initially started locally to provide for children ages 15 to 18 years and has evolved to sponsor children of all ages.

These programs serve children in need throughout Amherst County. Amherst Police Chief Robert Shifflett and the town police department held multiple toy drives resulting in toys on top of toys, jewelry, personal items, and clothing. In addition to the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department along with The Grinch, toys, dolls, hot wheels, donations and so much more were provided.

Organizers thanks the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office – Shop With A Cop, Centra Medical Group – Amherst, Lynchburg Association of Realtors, California Side Car, Caterpillar Clubhouse #7, Episcopal Thrift Store, Madison Heights Baptist Church, Madison Heights Elementary School, The Briar Patch, Woodmen of the World and DSS staff and family members.