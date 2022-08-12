VFW Post 9877 in Amherst kicks off annual youth essay, audio-essay competitions

Commander Steve Poleski of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Post 9877 announced the kickoff of its annual Patriot's Pen and Voice of America youth competitions.

Middle school students in grades 6-8 in Amherst County can compete and win up to $300 locally and thousands of dollars in national awards by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views on the 2022-23 theme: "My Pledge to Our Veterans."

Students in grades 9-12 can enter the audio-essay contest where the national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient's American university, college or vocational/technical school and can win up to $300 locally. The 2022-23 theme is: "Why is the Veteran Important?"

Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners in each competition will receive the following: $300 for First Place, $200 for Second Place and $100 for Third Place. Post winners advance in district competition with district winners advancing to the state competition.

State first place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first place winner is awarded $5,000 and all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Each year more than 125,000 students participate nationwide. The deadline for student entries is Oct. 31. Interested students and teachers should contact their local VFW Post 9877 by contacting Jack Mays at (434) 444-1882 or email gimays1@aol.com or Stephanie Gerber at skaygerber@gmail.com for more information. For more information visit https://www.vfw.org/PatriotsPen.