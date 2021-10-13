$2.3M in ARPA money to go to bonuses, youth sports; public safety, park projects

A bonus for all Amherst County employees, a new fire truck for the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, investments in a Madison Heights dog park, upgrades to Mill Creek Lake Park and youth sports organizations all will receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Oct. 5 to spend $2.3 million from the federal stimulus package President Joe Biden signed into law in March to address effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county overall received $6.1 million and supervisors in recently months directed ARPA money to the following items: $1 million toward water and sewer infrastructure, nearly $2.6 million for broadband internet expansion, $120,000 in bonus pay for public safety and law enforcement workers and $75,000 combined for personal protective equipment, unemployment and other COVID-related expenses.
ARPA money is intended to address public health response to the pandemic, negative economic effects, replace public sector revenue loss, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to previous reports to supervisors.
Of the board’s roughly $718,400 in revenue loss, the board decided to use ARPA money for the following:
$40,000 for a vehicle and computer for a new building inspector’s position, while the salary of that post moving forward would be covered by existing money within the county’s budget on a recurring basis;
$150,000 for a dog park behind The Westies, an apartment building in a renovated former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights;
$525,000 for a fire truck for the Pedlar fire department in northern Amherst County; and
$50,000 to aid youth sports organizations in the county through grants.
The funding for those items totals $765,000, which exceeds the county’s revenue loss portion. Supervisor Tom Martin’s motion states the county would push for $47,000 to come from the Emergency Services Council and look for ways to lower the costs of the fire truck.
“We’re working really hard with our emergency services agencies to fund these vehicles,” Martin said, referring to other recent county investments in fire engines. “They’ve got to work with us a little bit too.”
Supervisors also voted to approve use of the remaining $1.65 million to go to the following:
$1 million for water and sewer infrastructure needs;
$240,000 for a new grant coordinator’s position for a three-year period, a post county officials have said would be devoted entirely to pursuing grant opportunities and securing more money for county needs;
$47,143 for establishing trails at three county-owned lakes and public parks: Mill Creek Lake, Thrashers Lake Park and Stonehouse Lake Park;
$110,000 for a public safety command center;
$57,000 toward a one-time $500 bonus for county employees and $7,540 toward a one-time $250 bonus for part-time workers;
$40,000 toward a public safety training console; and
$103,000 to improvements at Mill Creek Lake Park.
The remaining money of just more than $45,400 would be used to make sure all county bonuses are covered or be directed to Mill Creek Lake Park upgrades, according to the board’s action.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the board’s actions Oct. 5 give direction for the entire ARPA money, which will take several years to exhaust.
A few board members spoke of the need to provide some financial support to youth sports such as Dixie Youth baseball that have encountered hardships during the pandemic.
“Especially in these times,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said of helping youth sports. “That’s an outdoor [activity]. They have done a lot for this county through the years. They need some help. I think we need to support the youth.”
Rodgers said the county is in the process of getting erosion and sediment control plan permitting done to fix grading at the planned Madison Heights dog park. He added Waukeshaw Development, Inc., the company that renovated the former Phelps Road school into apartments that opened in the spring, has committed $100,000 toward the dog park element of the project.
The county would spend its portion on items such as a jogging path, a pavilion and a playground. Supervisor Claudia Tucker said the park would benefit the Madison Heights community and ties into efforts for public health and fitness.
“It’s so much more than a dog park,” Tucker said. “It’s something that community’s never had.”
Supervisor David Pugh said the federal stimulus opened up spending options the county otherwise would be cash-strapped to pursue and he doesn’t want the spending to lead to recurring costs for the county when it runs out.
“We wouldn’t be even having the conversation if not for the ARPA funds,” Pugh said. “I don’t see why we need to pull any [county money] out of reserves.”
A splash pad at the Coolwell Recreation Center or another park site also were among suggested possible uses. Rodgers said items that didn’t receive ARPA founding can come back for consideration during the board’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget talks early next year.
Tucker said Mill Creek Lake, which recently added a playground and in 2019 began allowing public swimming with the board’s approval, is worth the investment.
“Mill Creek is becoming a true gem in this county,” Tucker said. “Anything we can do to keep supporting that I support.”
Brian Thacker, director of public works, said improvements planned include two pavilions and parking upgrades, among other measure.
“All we need is money,” Thacker said to supervisors.
“It’s growing on trees,” Pugh said of ARPA.
Sam Bryant, director of public safety, said the Pedlar fire engine is two years overdue and the command center — a mobile vehicle — would serve the public in an emergency such as a tornado or major emergency.
Bob Hopkins, executive director of the Amherst County Public Service Authority, said the $2 million it will get in ARPA money will help ACSA extend sanitary sewer extensions into residential areas, including a major project along River Road. Many residents are on drainfields, which is expensive when they fail, and the federal money covers five years of sewer extension needs, Hopkins said.
“It gives us money to do things we can’t [normally] fund,” Hopkins said.
Amherst County Public Schools is getting $7.1 million in separate ARPA funding, school officials have said. Some of that will go to address academic effects of the pandemic, including tackling learning loss, while the bulk of the money exceeding $5 million is planned to go toward a major expansion and renovation project at Amherst County High School.