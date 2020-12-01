$2.7M effort to help landowners plant tree buffers across upper, middle James River watersheds

From staff reports

The James River Buffer Program (JRBP), launched in 2019 for landowners in the Middle James region, is now expanding its reach to landowners in the Upper James region.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment’s (VEE) James River Water Quality Improvement Program. This will restore 200 acres of streamside forests over the next three years in parts of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath, Highland and other counties in the Upper James region. The program will cover all costs for landowners and farmers to plant and maintain forested buffers.

This expands the area covered by the JRBP, currently led by the James River Association and the Virginia Department of Forestry. Landowners in the Middle James will continue receiving assistance through 2024 under a new $1.6 million grant to JRA by VEE that will restore an additional 235 acres of streamside forests.

The combined goal for the program is to plant 1,377 acres of trees along streams and rivers in the Middle and Upper James watersheds. As a result of VEE grants for work in the Middle James watershed, more than 81,000 trees have been planted on 228 acres since 2019.