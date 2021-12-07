A beautiful night of lights and waves: Reverse Christmas parade goes the distance in yuletide glee

A disco ball and star are part of this float during the Amherst Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. For more photos and a list of parade winners, see B3.
A happy elf and a Santa cap wearing parade participant waves to motorists.
Cars slowly head towards the parade route on North Main Street on Dec. 3.
Blue lights illuminate this North Main Street house.
A Christmas tree brings the window to life at a home on North Main Street.(Photo by Lee Luther Jr.)
A North Main Street home is decorated for the season.
Mickey Mouse was spotted driving a vintage truck on North Main Street.
A disco dancing Santa under the giant ball is seen on the parade route. The parade’s theme centered on disco.
The Amherst Town Hall parking lot was a festive spot for the parade.
A partial live nativity scene on North Main Street was among the interactive participants in the parade.
Hill City Cloggers prepare to bust a move in their festive outfits.
A scene from the Grinch, which won best float, is seen along the parade route.
The Grinch waves to the parade drivers.
Santa’s workshop is seen along the route.
Santa and Mrs. Clause is the finale for motorists to see during the Amherst Christmas Parade.
The spirit of Christmas was bumper to bumper Dec. 3 for the Amherst during the town’s Christmas parade.
For the second year, Amherst had a pandemic-inspired twist on a classic holiday tradition: a reverse parade. Inspired by a need for social distancing, a reverse parade has participants remain in designated spots along a route while motorists drive by to see them.
Unlike last year though, the weather was much kinder with a rainless evening. The route started at North Main Street with many homes fully decorated in the spirit of the season. A living nativity scene also was visible on the street.
Elizabeth Sale, owner of The Vintage Loft, was among business owners out enjoying the event and greeting motorists with “Merry Christmas” well wishes.
“We just like seeing our community come together as one,” said Sale. “It’s beautiful out here. It’s so much fun.”
The town has been decorated in Christmas lights for several weeks. Sale said the atmosphere of celebrating Christmas among the town’s small business community has been wonderful.
Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said the floats and performers were fantastic and the turnout was as high as the spirits. i