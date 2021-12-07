 Skip to main content
A beautiful night of lights and waves: Reverse Christmas parade goes the distance in yuletide glee
The spirit of Christmas was bumper to bumper Dec. 3 for the Amherst during the town’s Christmas parade.

For the second year, Amherst had a pandemic-inspired twist on a classic holiday tradition: a reverse parade. Inspired by a need for social distancing, a reverse parade has participants remain in designated spots along a route while motorists drive by to see them.

Unlike last year though, the weather was much kinder with a rainless evening. The route started at North Main Street with many homes fully decorated in the spirit of the season. A living nativity scene also was visible on the street.

Elizabeth Sale, owner of The Vintage Loft, was among business owners out enjoying the event and greeting motorists with “Merry Christmas” well wishes.

“We just like seeing our community come together as one,” said Sale. “It’s beautiful out here. It’s so much fun.”

The town has been decorated in Christmas lights for several weeks. Sale said the atmosphere of celebrating Christmas among the town’s small business community has been wonderful.

Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said the floats and performers were fantastic and the turnout was as high as the spirits. i

“We so appreciate the hard work of all of the participants and were overwhelmed by the number of spectators who came out,” Carter said.

She said it is hopeful the town’s two parades, one for first responders in late June and the Christmas event, can resume normal festivities in 2022.

Amherst Christmas Parade winners

Float

1st place: The Grinch and Company

2nd place: Pedlar Fire Department

3rd place: Amherst Life Savings and First Aid Crew

Band

1st place: Temple Christian Marching Band

2nd place: Jim Robertson sponsored by Amherst Glebe Arts Response

Dance/Flag

1st place: Amherst Dance Academy

2nd place: Lynchburg Elite Dance

3rd place: Hill City Cloggers

Grand Champion: Best use of theme

Heimdal Science Fiction

Grand Champion: Best overall

Pedlar Fire Department

Best decorated residence

1st place: 149 Locust Street

2nd place: 227 N. Main Street

3rd place: 228 N. Main Street

Best decorated business

1st place: Hill House Corp

2nd place: Warehouse Antiques

3rd place: Ladle & Blade

Best decorated street

North Main Street  

