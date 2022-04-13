A lasting legacy: Coolwell fields renamed in honor of Alan Bumgarner

The late Alan Hugh Bumgarner had a quote, “Better sports for kids, better kids for life,” he used regularly.

“It was on every email that he sent,” recalled Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development.

As a testament to Bumgarner’s dedication to the county’s youth, the fields at Coolwell Park are now known as the Alan Bumgarner Fields. A dedication ceremony was held April 5 to unveil the sign with Bumgarner’s friends in attendance, a few hours after the county’s board of supervisors endorsed the measure.

“He was a good friend of anyone he met,” said Bryant, who also coached youth soccer while Bumgarner worked with the recreation department. “He managed the fields at Coolwell Park. Alan was always mentoring children and always talking about the greater impact sports had on children and life lessons.”

Bumgarner, who was Amherst County’s sports specialist for nearly 15 years, died Sept. 1 at age 63. In August 2014, he was appointed by the board of supervisors to represent District 3 on the Amherst County School Board, a seat he held through June 2016. District 3 is the western portion of the county that includes parts of Madison Heights, Monroe, Elon and Pleasant View.

A county native who lived in Madison Heights, Bumgarner was passionate about youngsters and spent many evenings at Coolwell Park ensuring the fields were in good shape for soccer on Saturdays, and his dedication resulted in an annual increase in the number of participants, according to the county.

“He never cared about who won or lost,” Bryant said. “He always focused on how [sports] would shape them to be better.”

Bumgarner worked with youth football programs the Monelison Bruins and Amherst Wolverines, coordinated adult sports programs and gladly filled in when necessary for many other programs sponsored by the recreation and parks department, Bryant said.

“Alan Bumgarner was active in his community,” Bryant said.

According to a staff report to the board of supervisors, Bumgarner was so committed to the soccer program that he showed up for a practice on the same day he was released from the hospital, only to be readmitted the next day.

“He believed that offering outdoor and sports possibilities to the children of Amherst was critical to a happy and healthy childhood,” the staff report said. “The county can memorialize him by naming these fields after him to convey our gratitude for everything he meant to this county and the influence he had on families all around Amherst.”

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said Bumgarner had another saying: “Dress appropriately because it’s always cooler at Coolwell.”

“It’s the least we can do to honor him,” Pugh said of naming the fields after him. “God bless him and God bless his family.”

Amherst County School Board member John Grieser, a close friend of Bumgarner, said he is thankful the county committed to renaming the fields at Coolwell in honor of his mentor who is well-deserving of the honor.

“Alan meant so much to so many people, and a lot of his outreach was at these fields,” Grieser said. “It was only fitting to memorialize him at a location he poured his heart into.”

Grieser said he joked this year he would not coach soccer but changed his mind. “But doggone it, Alan’s voice is always in my head.”

Bumgarner and his legacy are a large part of why the county’s recreation programs are successful, Grieser said.

“I am appreciative that there will be a marker there that I can point out to my children and grandchildren and explain what a great man he was,” he said.

