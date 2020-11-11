A look at Amherst County's CARES money as spending deadline looms

With less than two months remaining before the deadline for Amherst County to spend millions of dollars in federal aid to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, the county as of Oct. 31 has spent $2.5 million with a balance of $2,981,770 remaining.

The latest figures were presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 4 meeting. The largest expense, just more than $1 million, was spent on public safety salaries that allows the county to save that same portion beyond the Dec. 30 deadline through what the county refers to as “the salary switch.”

The county also has distributed $381,266 in Coronavirus, Aid and Economic Relief Stability (CARES) Act money to the town of Amherst and spent $540,546 in grants to help county businesses and nonprofits struggling through the pandemic.

Other CARES money spending through Oct. 31 includes $257,525 to Amherst County Public Schools for COVID-related mitigation needs, $91,317 in expenses to address the coronavirus, $56,085 in public safety supplies and equipment, $36,261 in restrooms in county parks, $83,013 in equipment for teleworking.

The $5,514,828 in CARES money was distributed in two rounds to the county. A major focus of the spending has been high-speed internet improvements to meet gaps across the county, especially in rural areas.