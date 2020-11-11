A look at Amherst County's CARES money as spending deadline looms

With less than two months remaining before the deadline for Amherst County to spend millions of dollars in federal aid to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, the county as of Oct. 31 has spent $2.5 million with a balance of $2,981,770 remaining.
The latest figures were presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 4 meeting. The largest expense, just more than $1 million, was spent on public safety salaries that allows the county to save that same portion beyond the Dec. 30 deadline through what the county refers to as “the salary switch.”
The county also has distributed $381,266 in Coronavirus, Aid and Economic Relief Stability (CARES) Act money to the town of Amherst and spent $540,546 in grants to help county businesses and nonprofits struggling through the pandemic.
Other CARES money spending through Oct. 31 includes $257,525 to Amherst County Public Schools for COVID-related mitigation needs, $91,317 in expenses to address the coronavirus, $56,085 in public safety supplies and equipment, $36,261 in restrooms in county parks, $83,013 in equipment for teleworking.
The $5,514,828 in CARES money was distributed in two rounds to the county. A major focus of the spending has been high-speed internet improvements to meet gaps across the county, especially in rural areas.
The county so far allocated $620,000 for broadband upgrades, including $500,000 to Central Virginia Electric Cooperative for fiber service projects in parts of the county and $120,000 for consultant Lit Communities, a company advising county and public school officials. Of that money, nearly $13,000 has been exhausted and supervisors are targeting potentially using savings from the salary switch for boosting broadband. The Amherst school system also is contributing $450,000 of its CARES money portion to the broadband expansion efforts.
Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of CVEC, is partnering with the county to make use of $1,370,000 in CARES money recently announced, which is in addition to the $5.5 million already distributed. Firefly has developed a plan to include construction of a project that includes 21 miles of fiber optic cable and will make service available to 466 homes.
“These projects will connect homes, businesses and community centers plus allow for additional Wi-Fi hotspots to help school children and remote workers in the area,” Gary Wood, CEO for Firefly and CVEC, said in a news release. “Partnerships with localities such as these are what help Firefly and CVEC offer access to reliable, fiber-to-the-home broadband as quickly as possible in even the most remote areas.”
Stacey Wilkes, the county’s finance director, said the county has ordered materials and items such as restrooms and a new ambulance that will be delivered in coming weeks.
“We’ve contracted a lot … we just to have to get it all here,” Wilkes told supervisors.
Supervisors have voiced frustrations with the tight deadline to spend the money, a large task for completing a range of complicated, in-depth projects in such a narrow window.
Claudia Tucker, the board’s chair, described the end-of-year deadline as unrealistic.
“It is the most misleading, disingenuous political ploy I think I’ve ever seen being on the board of supervisors,” said Tucker, who has more than a decade of experience.
When asked what the recourse is if the money isn’t spent by the deadline, County Attorney Michael Lockaby said the federal money would have to be given back.
“Our contractors are aware of that,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said of the pressing deadline.
Lockaby said contractors have a performance bond in their agreements with the county and are obligated to finish work even if they aren’t paid for the month of January.
The $2.9 million remaining balance includes $80,000 for a public safety shelter, just more than $109,000 in business grants, $194,500 in HVAC-related projects, $251,158 in combined COVID-19 expenses for the county and school division, $183,518 in duct cleaning work in county buildings and $537,654 combined in public safety supplies and equipment and restrooms in county parks.
According to an Oct. 29 news release posted on the county’s website, restrooms will be installed at Mill Creek Lake Park, Thrashers Lake Park, Seminole Park and at the Roses Mill access point to the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail. Mill’s Creek and Thrashers will have separate rooms for men and women while the other two will have a single unisex stall.
“The structures will use solar energy for the interior lights and will collect rainwater for the toilet tanks,” the county said in the release.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!