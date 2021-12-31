A look back at 2021: A year of vaccines, rallies, debates and pressing on through pandemic

Vaccinations helped life return to normal as much as possible and schools resumed full-time learning five days a week in August. While the coronavirus continued to cause much disruption, particularly in the business community and schools, many festivals and events returned in 2021 after a year off.

On a few occasions crowds turned out in Amherst County to support Glenn Youngkin as the Republican hit the campaign trail ahead of his Nov. 2 victory in the gubernatorial election. On Election Day Amherst voters had another task other than the governor’s race: deciding whether a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium should build be allowed to build a new facility in the Seminole Plaza shopping center in Madison Heights. The referendum on the pari-mutuel wagering measure paving the way for the business failed as 54% of Amherst County voters decided against it, leading some to lament the move as lost tax revenue and business support the county will miss in coming years.