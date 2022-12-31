A look back at 2022 in Amherst County

The quest for a return to normalcy in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic hit some bumps out of the gate in Amherst County in early 2022, particularly in the public school system.

At one point the Amherst school division had more than 1,000 students quarantined and a decision to lift face mask requirements in the schools brought much public feedback before the county’s school board. Aside from COVID-19, another major decision involving the schools was made as county officials and school leaders backed moving forward with a major addition and renovation to Amherst County High School, a $19 million project targeted to begin construction this year.

Amherst schools and Amherst’s county and town government officials in 2022 continued to spend more than $13 million combined in federal relief money to help localities deal with the effects of COVID-19. Also during the year, the Amherst County community got to know its new congressman, U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, following a redistricting change that folded the county into the 5th Congressional District for the first time.

The following is a look back at the past year’s top news in a month-by-month breakdown compiled by the New Era-Progress.

JANUARY

After four years at the helm of Amherst County Public Schools, then-Superintendent Rob Arnold announced his retirement at the end of June. Arnold began his career as a seventh-grade teacher in Campbell County and in spring 2018 was chosen out of roughly a dozen candidates to become the county’s new superintendent. He thanked administrators, teachers and staff, saying “my success has always been based on your success,” and also expressed gratitude to the Amherst community and the county school board for giving him the opportunity to make a positive impact on children.

During this month, more than 1,300 students at one point were quarantined since the return from winter break because of exposures from COVID-19, causing staffing challenges. The surge was driven by the omicron and delta variants, then-Assistant Superintendent William Wells told the school board in January.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors also voted that month to support financing a major addition and renovation at Amherst County High School, an estimated $19 million project that includes a new auditorium, a renovated dining area, new classroom space for career and technical education courses, improvements to Lancer Stadium and a new fieldhouse for the baseball and softball programs. Then-ACHS Principal Derrick Brown called the project “a long time coming.”

Also that month, Amherst Police Chief Bobby Shiflett presented Caleb Martin with the town officer of the year award.

FEBRUARY

Heading into the month, the topic of face masks in schools was dominating discussion at the school level, with many residents’ frustration with the requirement at a breaking point. The school board during the last week in January held a public hearing that drew more than a dozen comments; the board voted 4-3 to maintain mask-wearing by students and staff in school buildings until Feb. 22 when they became optional. Board members Ginger Burg, Dawn Justice and Eric Orasi voted against it because they wanted Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which makes face masks optional in schools effective immediately, but into place without delay. Masks in schools became optional to everyone in schools, per the school board’s Feb. 24 vote.

One outspoken critic of face masks, Rep. Good, visited Amherst near the first of February to meet with Amherst GOP supporters at Vito’s Restaurant as part of becoming more acquainted with the county as it folded into his district.

On Feb. 17, Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Carson Grey Candler, a 20-year-old at the time who was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his neighbor and close friend, Justin Andrew Samuels, to 25 years in prison. Candler also was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Blakeman Norconk, who was survived with injuries during the dispute involving the three outside Candler’s home on Canodys Store Road. As part of the sentence, Candler has 58 years of suspended prison time. His attorney, Chuck Felmlee, said in court the shooting was not “born out of evil” but rather a mental health crisis that wasn’t dealt with properly. During the emotional sentencing hearing, Candler told the judge there was no logical explanation for why he killed his mentor, whom he looked up to and loved, and said it wouldn’t have happened if he was sober and medicated. “I promise you I’ll do everything I can to be like Justin Samuels,” Candler said just before sentencing.

MARCH

A group of residents from Old Town Madison Heights told the board of supervisors at an early March meeting they do not want potential expansion of Riveredge Park in Madison Heights to encroach into their neighborhood.

The school board approved its $63.2 million budget that included a 6.5% raise for school employees and $5.8 million in added spending, which included one-time state funding for school-related construction. The school board also voted that month to no longer quarantine students exposed to COVID-19 as of March 21, but maintained contact tracing protocol as a way to notify students and families about exposures.

A March 19 shooting on the 300 block of Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights resulted in the killing of T’Khira Monique Browley, 21, of Lynchburg, and the wounding of four others, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation but Amherst County authorities have not yet announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Sweet Briar College announced $2.9 million had been raised through its March Days of Giving fundraiser, the highest total since the initiative began in 2016 following a previous administration’s effort to close the college the previous year.

APRIL

Two years after the last remaining resident of the Central Virginia Training Center was relocated from the Madison Heights campus and the site closed, a master plan to redevelop the state-owned property was presented to the county board of supervisors on April 5. The plan, described by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance as a catalyst for connecting Madison Heights and the Downtown Lynchburg, is available at www.trainingcentermasterplan.com. The plan envisions mixed-use development through townhomes, cottage homes and estate-style houses along with commercial buildings, offices, parks and recreational facilities and a brewery.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., came to Madison Heights on April 13 to walk the banks of the James River and speak with local officials about infrastructure related needs as part of federal legislation aimed at addressing that need. A specific project Warner was briefed about was a $2 million project to stabilize a sewer utility line on the river threatened by riverbank erosion.

After the spring break, Amherst County Public Schools resumed cafeteria lunches for the first time in two years since the pandemic. A few educators interviewed by the New Era-Progress said the measure was a much-welcomed return to normalcy for the students’ routine. On April 30 the Amherst County community also rallied together to hold a prom for Amherst County High School in a hangar at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, another event aimed at restoring normalcy for students.

Sweet Briar College held a groundbreaking for Thayer Field, a turf field for the field hockey and lacrosse teams, along with upgrades for the adjacent soccer field. Athletics Director Jodi Canfield called the facility upgrades “a game-changer” for the college.

MAY

The board of supervisors approved the county’s budget of $52.2 million with a 6.5% raise for county employees and a 20% reduction on personal property tax on vehicles and motorcycles, a relief measure driven by the effects of inflation on residents.

Sweet Briar College awarded more than 70 degrees and 25 commencement awards during the school’s 113th graduation ceremony in the Upchurch Field House.

Amherst Town Council for the second time in two years voted 3-1 against a motion to initiate a change to the town’s charter to remove a provision allowing expulsion of a town council member. The charter provision was used in an extremely rare occurrence in July 2019 when Councilor Janice Wheaton was removed by a 4-1 vote. Wheaton, who later that year was voted back into the seat, sought twice unsuccessfully to have the provision removed, arguing it thwarts the spirit of democracy and the will of voters, while other councilors said it should stay as a safeguard.

Amherst County High School held its first graduation ceremony indoors since the pandemic, returning to the Vines Center at Liberty University. The previous two years the event was held outdoors at the high school, a drive-through style ceremony, and last year at LU’s football stadium to allow for more social distancing.

JUNE

The Monacan Indian Nation Powwow was held for the first time since 2019 in Monroe. Chief Kenneth Branham said it was fantastic to be back celebrating the two-day festival. This year the event was held on Laurel Cliff Road, a new venue on land the tribe purchased, for the first time after holding the festival for many years on Elon Road.

On June 16, the school board voted to appoint William Wells as the division’s new superintendent. Wells, a lifelong county resident who began his career in the Amherst school system in 1993, emphasized a “Team Amherst” approach and initiatives with getting the division on track in making up ground lost during the pandemic.

The board of supervisors also approved rezoning for the first phase of the Madison Heights Town Centre, a mixed-use residential and commercial development on more than 150 acres just off U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center. The first phase rezoning request the board approved June 21 was for 108 apartment units between two buildings.

The inaugural Juneteenth Festival was held June 18 at Lazy Days Winery, drawing hundreds for an event commemorating the end of slavery for African Americans in June 1865.

JeShaun Clark, co-chair and founder of the Amherst Juneteenth Festival, said the event is planned to become an annual gathering in Amherst to mark the Juneteenth holiday. “We want to cultivate a community of togetherness,” Clark said. “We want to liberate people by giving them this opportunity to celebrate Black culture and just have a good time.”

JULY

On the first day of the month crews installed a hut in close proximity to Temperance Elementary School as part of a fiber network of high-speed internet expansion through Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. The process to get the service to more homes takes months and similar huts were installed in other areas of Amherst and Nelson counties in a goal to get broadband service to all who want it in the rural counties.

The board of supervisors approved a rezoning of 170 acres as part of the second phase of the high-density Madison Heights Town Centre development project. According to the application presented to the board July 19, the development is planned to include up to 75,000 square feet of commercial space, about 400 apartment units, up to 250 townhomes, up to 250 patio homes and up to 100 single-family homes. The land was rezoned to a Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development district, a first for the county, according to the department of community development.

AUGUST

Amherst County Public Schools kicked off the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 17 with a heavy focus on a #ShowUpAmherst initiative, an effort to push attendance in school and events while engaging the community.

The board of supervisors on Aug. 16 voted on a motion to avoid putting trails around Mill Creek Lake in a way that infringes on landowners who live around the lake after hearing from residents on the matter. The county has about 100 acres in the lake area that could explored for use of trails that would not affect landowners at the lake, according to the board’s discussion.

SEPTEMBER

A grant the board of supervisors approved on Sept. 6 allowed expansion of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office’s school resource officer program in public schools, allowing an officer to be placed in all six elementary schools.

After hearing from an architect on inflation’s effects on the construction industry, the school board agreed with a strategy to wait until early 2023 on putting the planned addition and renovation at the high school out to put in hopes of better managing costs.

Amherst County Public Schools held a public ribbon-cutting and launch of the division’s first two electric buses at Amelon Elementary School on Sept. 14.

“These buses will provide zero emission and are better for the environment…and studies indicate a 60% lower maintenance cost as obtained from using an electric bus,” Tim Hoden, the division’s chief operations officer, said.

After the resignation of Amherst Town Council member Rachel Carton due to an out-of-state move, council appointed Doug Thompson, who operates a certified public accountant firm in Amherst, to the seat.

“It’s big shoes to fill,” he said just after being appointed.

County Administrator Dean Rogers resigned the post on Sept. 20, a meeting where the board of supervisors in closed session discussed his job performance. Supervisor Claudia Tucker after the meeting said the majority of the board was in favor of parting ways for reasons she personally felt did not call for removing him. She said she was in favor of him staying put and a few months later presented him with a resolution recognizing his eight years of service.

“He moved this county forward. He was an outstanding individual,” Tucker said.

The board also approved rezoning and special exception permits for a development consisting of 276 market-rate apartments, an assisted-living memory care facility, 150 senior-living apartments, 84 single-family villas for seniors and about 17,500 square feet of commercial space on just more than 15 acres on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights near the Virginia 210 intersection.

OCTOBER

After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival returned at Rebec Vineyards, celebrating its 30th year.

The board of supervisors appointed Jeremy Bryant, who has worked in the county’s planning and zoning department since 2006, as interim county administrator. Brad Beam, the county’s new public safety director, also began serving the post and succeeded Sam Bryant, who served the role since 2018.

The Amherst County Fair also returned for a four-day stretch, the fourth time the event has been held since 2018.

NOVEMBER

Amherst County voters turned out strong for the Republican cause in the midterms on Nov. 8, backing U.S. Rep. Bob Good with about 70% of the turnout, or 8,250 votes, over Democrat Josh Throneburg. In the first time Amherst County voted in the Fifth congressional district, Good comfortably carried all of the county’s polling precincts, in some cases more than doubling the vote total of his opponent, though Throneburg edged him in mailed in absentee ballots.

In the Amherst Town Council election, Mayor Dwayne Tuggle and members Andra Higginbotham and Janice Wheaton were re-elected. Amherst resident Mike Driskill also was elected as a newcomer and will join council in 2023. Councilor Kenneth Watts, a retired former Amherst police chief, was not re-elected. Watts, who served a decade on council, said between that and his police role he worked for the town nearly 40 years and in jest added: “It’s time for the old buzzard to retire.”

A special exception permit request from a Charlottesville company to operate a solar generator utility-scale facility on property fronting Izaak Walton Road received the board of supervisors’ unanimous approval. The facility will use solar panels that a Sun Tribe Development LLC representative said provides enough electricity to power 2,500 homes per year. Madison Heights resident Stuart Bennett enthusiastically favored the project during a public hearing on the permit.

“This is the future,” Bennett said. “And I’m absolutely 100% behind it.”

DECEMBER

Around the first of the month Amherst Lancer varsity football coach Bob Christmas announced his retirement. Amherst was the last stop during Christmas’s 48-year career that included more than 300 wins, a milestone that occurred in September against one of his former teams, Jefferson Forest. Christmas spent four years in Amherst and this year led the Lancers to the playoffs, including a postseason win over Orange County. “Coach Christmas has not only won an overwhelming amount of football games throughout his career, but he has also developed quality relationships with his coaches and players that have lasted over time,” Amherst County High School Principal Joey Crawford said.

The Amherst Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 was a back-to-basics event with spectators once again lining the streets of Amherst to watch and wave after two years of a drive-thru parade model.

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who has represented portions of Amherst County in Virginia’s House 24 district for the past four years, died Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. His widow, Ellen, is running in a special election for the seat in January. Jade Harris, Democrat and vice mayor of the town of Glasgow, also is running.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, announced on Dec. 14 that all debt on a portion of buildings at the CVTC site was paid off using $25 million in state general funds. He said the measure is exciting news for the entire Central Virginia region.

“This is an important step to unlock the tremendous redevelopment potential of CVTC,” Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said.