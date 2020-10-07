'A lot of opportunity': Public urged to offer input on redevelopment of CVTC site

“Land that size, 350 acres, that is really unlimited on what you can do,” Walker said. “It’s going to take many partners. Something that size has multiple opportunities to be developed there.”

Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, said the CVTC campus brings much for the county to work with in considering future development. The center’s closure hurt Amherst from an economic standpoint and is a major factor in the county’s growth lagging behind recent population surges in Lynchburg and nearby counties, Bryant said.

Amherst residents should be encouraged to take part in a plan that has much importance to the county’s future, he added.

“This is a great opportunity for them to participate in this process,” Bryant said. “It’s exciting because this is a moment in time when both the county [board of supervisors] and staff are really looking to the future. This gives everyone an opportunity to be part of this.”

Amherst County’s current fiscal year 2021 budget initially had a proposal to fund a master plan for Madison Heights but supervisors held off on investing $200,000 in that measure because of spending cuts from COVID-19. Redeveloping CVTC is a major priority for the county in attracting future growth, county officials have said.