'A lot of opportunity': Public urged to offer input on redevelopment of CVTC site

A redevelopment plan for the Central Virginia Training Center campus, an effort Lynchburg area officials have talked about extensively in recent years, formally kicked off Oct. 1 with the launch of a website and a strong push for public input.
CVTC in Madison Heights is in the process of closing as a state-run facility with more than a century’s history of serving residents with disabilities. The site’s last remaining resident was relocated in early April.
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance announced Oct. 1 the new website, www.trainingcentermasterplan.com, has resources available for local residents to engage in offering input on future use, including a public survey available until Oct. 26. A five-day charrette, a planning process involving community stakeholders and citizens, also will be held Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 at the business alliance’s office in Lynchburg.
“Community feedback is critical,” said Megan Lucas, CEO of the alliance, during a press conference Thursday.
The website also includes virtual tours, maps, technical documents and geographical exercises with feedback opportunities to help guide local officials in redevelopment ideas. The process to close CVTC and several other training centers in Virginia began eight years ago. The center, which for many years was Amherst County’s largest employer, had an estimated impact of just more than 1,630 jobs, $53.6 million in labor income and $87.1 million in overall economic activity while generating $3 million in state and local tax revenue, according to a 2013 study.
Lucas said the alliance, Amherst County officials and other stakeholders envision the site’s future to provide a premier location that attracts capital investment and expands the region’s urban hub.
“The plan is the beginning of a long march toward actual redevelopment and is the directive that will guide policy makers, developers and stakeholders toward the preferred future of the site,” Lucas said, adding: “We want to identify the highest and best use of the site.”
The Virginia Department of General Services eventually will have the responsibility to sell the site once its declared surplus property, according to Lucas. She said “the sky’s the limit” in possibilities for the property’s future and public input helps the alliance and partners market it to potential developers.
The plan eventually is set to go before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which has zoning and land use oversight over the property, Lucas said. Developing the CVTC site, the largest redevelopment plan Lucas said the alliance has done, benefits the Lynchburg region and connects the city and Madison Heights.
“We have a wonderful thriving [urban] hub in Lynchburg,” Lucas said. “This is an opportunity to put our arms around each other.”
Finding future uses for the site that includes more than 90 buildings, three cemeteries and a capped landfill is a crucial priority in preventing blight and a drain on resources from Amherst County and the state, Lucas said.
“This is an ultra marathon,” she said of the process that is expected to take years. “This is very long term.”
Denise Woernle, the alliance board of director’s chair-elect, said the region has a unique opportunity with the site to create a vision for the future. “Land adjacent to the training center provides development opportunities beyond the potential redevelopment of the site,” Woernle said.
Gary Christie, executive director of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, said a target advisory group has been formed to create an engaged and unified voice for the site’s future and give input.
Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, said the site could have potential as a future residential community or a retirement center, along with other possible uses, and he sees the redevelopment plan as a smart move to find the best way forward. “This could be a great opportunity for Central Virginia,” Walker said.
He said he would work with other state legislators in considering investments in the site’s capital needs and working closely in the process as it moves forward. “It’s going to be a challenge,” he said of financial investments.
Walker said he likes the citizen input component of the plan and taking taxpayers’ thoughts and suggestions. The scenic property near the James River has utilities and close proximity to the U.S. 29 and U.S. 460 corridors that opens it up to a range of potential uses, he said.
“Land that size, 350 acres, that is really unlimited on what you can do,” Walker said. “It’s going to take many partners. Something that size has multiple opportunities to be developed there.”
Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, said the CVTC campus brings much for the county to work with in considering future development. The center’s closure hurt Amherst from an economic standpoint and is a major factor in the county’s growth lagging behind recent population surges in Lynchburg and nearby counties, Bryant said.
Amherst residents should be encouraged to take part in a plan that has much importance to the county’s future, he added.
“This is a great opportunity for them to participate in this process,” Bryant said. “It’s exciting because this is a moment in time when both the county [board of supervisors] and staff are really looking to the future. This gives everyone an opportunity to be part of this.”
Amherst County’s current fiscal year 2021 budget initially had a proposal to fund a master plan for Madison Heights but supervisors held off on investing $200,000 in that measure because of spending cuts from COVID-19. Redeveloping CVTC is a major priority for the county in attracting future growth, county officials have said.
Bryant said as the county eventually considers a single use or multiple uses for redevelopment, the goal is not only to find the highest and best use but to chart a course for the region in benefits such as jobs and economic activity.
“It’s a complicated project,” he said of many factors involved in the land and its infrastructure. “But there’s a lot of opportunity. That’s what we are looking forward to.”
1958 training center dairy barn.jpg
1958 Dairy barns to dorms.jpg
06241964 Training school land for sale.jpg
04081965 training center property.jpg
1980 - 1983 LTSH
1982-03-28 Brenday Tweedy
1982-03-28 Kathleen Kingston
1982-03-28 Residents bedroom
1982-12-22 - LTSH Living room
1983-06-11 Herbert Garrison
1983-06-16 LTSH Graduation
1983-06-16 Timmy Hurley
1983-06-83 Chris Peyton
1983-07-22 Donald York
1983-11-06 Residents
1985-05-19 CVTC
1985-07-07 - Kenneth Kilgore
1986-05-16 time capsule
1986-05-18 - CVTC Rocker
1986-05-18 CVTC
1986-05-18 CVTV Nurses station
1988-09-08 artwork
1988-09-08 Eugene Moler
1991-06-13 diploma
01132005 CVTC.jpg
07112006 Central Virginia Training Center.jpg
01272012 CVTC Aerial 1.jpg
01272012 CVTC Aerial 1.jpg
Emma Buck, CVTC, eugenics.jpg
CVTC 06
CVTC 10
CVTC 13
CVTC 05
CVTC 11
CVTC 09
CVTC 08
CVTC 04
CVTC building
CVTC 05
CVTC 16
CVTC 15
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!