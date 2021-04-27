'A Perfect Relationship' online concert premiers May 2

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. presents ‘A Perfect Relationship: musical theater songs and duets’, a program highlighting the work of Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim and Kurt Weill. Also featured are scenes by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Jule Styne and Eric Idle, writer of the Monty Python musical, Spamalot.

Asherah Capallero, soprano; Scott Williamson, tenor and C.W. Markham will perform. The program shares its title with Jule Styne’s song, ‘A Perfect Relationship,’ from Bells Are Ringing. The virtual YouTube concert premiers at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and is online until May 24.

Familiar to AGAR audiences since the 2015 premiere of Aaron Garber’s opera, Romania: Revolution 1989, Williamson has also appeared in Central Virginia singing song cycles by Schubert, Schumann and Britten. Capellaro most recently appeared in AGAR’s 2019 workshops of the full-length version of Garber’s opera. Markham is a pianist and arts administrator across the region, making his AGAR debut with this program.

Ticket Links are available on Eventbrite under Amberhst Glebe Arts Response presents “A Perfect Relationship.” Adults are $15 and students are $5. For more information visit www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org, call AGAR at (434) 989-3215 or email amherstglebearts@gmail.com.