'A true dedicated professional': Amherst honors retiring recreation, parks director

Christian has been at the helm of the department as it operated out of a former funeral home on Second Street in Amherst, a past cottage that several years ago was demolished to make way for the new addition to the county administration building on Washington Street and the move to its current home at the Monroe Community Center.

She’s also served as two parks, Coolwell and Riveredge, were established along with the formation of the James River Heritage Trail, the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail and the Virginia Bird & Wildlife Trail. Working toward a healthy community, urging people to get outside and de-stress with activities and socializing has been rewarding, she said.

“What’s so addictive is to be a part of enhancing people’s lives,” Christian said of the recreation and parks department’s mission. “We want everyone to succeed.”

The department has nearly 60 community partnerships that help carry out a wide range of functions, programming and outreaches, she said. The need for recreation and activities is more important now than ever, according to Christian.

“This COVID pandemic has brought people outside and we’re getting more concentrated use of these parks, trails,” Christian said.