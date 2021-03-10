'A very different year': On anniversary of Virginia's first COVID case, Amherst still adjusting to pandemic

In the first days of the coronavirus taking a stronghold on everyday life last March, Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker opened a board meeting with a prayer for the county to get through a “season we’ve never seen before.”
A year later, the season still is in full swing and Amherst County has roughly 2,700 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths recorded a few days shy of the March 7 anniversary of the first case in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Tucker and fellow board member Jimmy Ayers are among those who dealt with the virus and know firsthand its effects.
Ayers said his bout with the virus over the Christmas holiday period was respiratory-related and he was very sick for several days.
“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” said Ayers.
Tucker and Ayers each said they encourage residents to get the vaccine as soon as they are able to. As of March 5, Amherst County had nearly 7,000 vaccine doses administered and more than 2,300 people fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Amherst County Public Schools began vaccinating staff in recent weeks, which Superintendent Rob Arnold described as a turning point for the division of 700 employees. He said in a recent online video welcoming students back to a second semester by mid-March it is hopeful all who wanted the vaccine, more than 500 employees, will be fully vaccinated.
School officials also have said they are working with Amherst County Public Safety and local health officials to set up Amherst County High School as a vaccination site for the community. When schools closed in mid-March last year, the school system immediately pivoted to remote learning and holding distribution outreaches for meals and technology needs.
After months of planning, Amherst schools reopened Sept. 9 with a four-day work week, a slew of social-distancing protocols and face masks while also running the Amherst Remote Academy for those students who opted not to return to an in-person format, which school officials have said drew more than 35% of the overall student enrollment.
Arnold said safety for students and staff is and has been the top priority in reopening under the hybrid system.
“Certainly we’ve had our ups and downs, certainly we’ve had our hurdles, and we continue to work on those things every single day, but I believe we’ve been successful, especially in keeping our students safe,” Arnold said in the video post.
He said Amherst County Public Schools has had zero transmissions of the virus within the school’s buildings and cases and quarantine protocols has come from students and staff getting exposed to the virus elsewhere.
At a recent joint meeting of county supervisors and Amherst County School Board members, Arnold said the hope is for next school year to bring back the traditional five-day school week and as many norms as possible while maintaining the mitigation strategies.
“This has been a really stressful time for folks, for staff,” Arnold said. “What we’ve asked them to do to get students back into school has been tough.”
Ayers said all residents and businesses have had to make adjustments to get through a highly uncertain time.
“In my 57 years of life, it’s been a very different year. It has just created many challenges that people have had to adjust to, make provisions in their life to overcome,” Ayers said, adding: “I don’t know if we will ever be back to the norm before COVID.”
The board of supervisors stopped a previously agreed to real estate tax increase in its tracks and sought other budget cuts last March to ease the financial effects on residents as much as possible. Ayers said he feels that course of action was appropriate given the uncertainty.
“This pandemic is something no one ever had to work with. We still don’t know what the lasting impact will be,” Ayers said, adding of the budgeting process: “We’re better off this year than we were last year. We just couldn’t make any financial impacts on our residents.”
Amherst County received $5.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) money to ease the financial blow of the virus. Some of that money provided grant assistance to struggling businesses and nonprofits, broadband infrastructure expansion for improved internet and funded a litany of expenses and measures related to preventing the spread of COVID, including placing new restrooms in county parks.
Amherst supervisors in January sent a letter to state legislators urging that state authority for COVID-related restrictions affecting residents and businesses not rest solely on the governor. In the lead-up to that decision, a steady flow of residents over the course of a few months gave their opinions during public comment sessions at meetings on how the virus is affecting their lives.
While many opposed the restrictions and described them as unconstitutional and overreaching, particularly the right to assemble, others said they felt the restrictions are necessary for protecting lives. One resident at a January board meeting referred to face masks as an “empty gesture,” while some said they believe it is an important safety measure to help the overall community.
The majority of Town of Amherst full-time employees have received at least a first dose of the vaccine and the town is working providers to get all staff vaccinated who wishes to be, according to Sara Carter, Amherst town manager. The town has weathered the crisis relatively well, though the effects have been difficult to handle, Carter said.
“Professionally and personally, we have all tried in the year of the pandemic determining the best way to provide services while keeping people safe for many, dealing with COVID in their families,” Carter said.
Amherst County Public Schools used CARES money to deal with a high range of expenses related to COVID-19, which will continue into the 2021-22 fiscal year. The $2.2 million in CARES money in the division’s proposed upcoming budget largely is for more than two-dozen added one-year positions and is considered separate from the schools’ operational budget, Arnold said.
Arnold said of all the divisions in the Lynchburg region, Amherst has had the lowest enrollment loss because of the pandemic.
“We feel really good about where we are, the ability to take care of staff and dealing with costs we didn’t expect,” Arnold said.