'A very different year': On anniversary of Virginia's first COVID case, Amherst still adjusting to pandemic

Amherst supervisors in January sent a letter to state legislators urging that state authority for COVID-related restrictions affecting residents and businesses not rest solely on the governor. In the lead-up to that decision, a steady flow of residents over the course of a few months gave their opinions during public comment sessions at meetings on how the virus is affecting their lives.

While many opposed the restrictions and described them as unconstitutional and overreaching, particularly the right to assemble, others said they felt the restrictions are necessary for protecting lives. One resident at a January board meeting referred to face masks as an “empty gesture,” while some said they believe it is an important safety measure to help the overall community.

The majority of Town of Amherst full-time employees have received at least a first dose of the vaccine and the town is working providers to get all staff vaccinated who wishes to be, according to Sara Carter, Amherst town manager. The town has weathered the crisis relatively well, though the effects have been difficult to handle, Carter said.

“Professionally and personally, we have all tried in the year of the pandemic determining the best way to provide services while keeping people safe for many, dealing with COVID in their families,” Carter said.